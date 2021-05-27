Bank of Georgia Group (LON:BGEO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,294.00

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (LON:BGEO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,294 ($16.91) and last traded at GBX 1,292 ($16.88), with a volume of 15685 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,276 ($16.67).

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,114.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,142.26.

Bank of Georgia Group Company Profile (LON:BGEO)

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Georgia. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and BNB. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities under the Express, Bank of Georgia, MSME, and SOLO brands.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Georgia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Georgia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.