Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Issues Earnings Results

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.95, Briefing.com reports. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:BMO traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $103.97. 28,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,420. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $48.87 and a 1-year high of $103.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $67.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on BMO. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $106.50 to $112.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.44.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.