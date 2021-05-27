Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Receives “Outperform” Rating from CIBC

CIBC reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$136.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BMO. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$110.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Fundamental Research increased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$108.66 to C$125.99 and gave the company a top pick rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. CSFB upped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$113.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal to C$125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$124.08.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal stock opened at C$125.41 on Wednesday. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of C$67.57 and a 12 month high of C$125.50. The stock has a market cap of C$81.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$117.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$104.54.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The bank reported C$3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.12 by C$0.94. The firm had revenue of C$6.98 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 11.0237288 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.