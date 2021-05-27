Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 47,733 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 132.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 47,733 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $3,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 16,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 501,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,750,000 after purchasing an additional 42,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in CF Industries by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 119,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

In related news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 88,296 shares in the company, valued at $4,944,576. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $2,168,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,368,934.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,125 shares of company stock valued at $6,966,459 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CF stock opened at $51.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.29. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $57.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.95 and a 200-day moving average of $43.85.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 9.52%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

Several analysts recently commented on CF shares. TheStreet raised CF Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. HSBC boosted their price target on CF Industries from $48.50 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.58.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.