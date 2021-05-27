Bank of Nova Scotia Boosts Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $3,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copperleaf Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 12,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 33,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $3,797,988.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 216,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,426,962.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Wadsworth Mcgee III sold 5,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $609,163.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,249.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,157 shares of company stock worth $12,370,039 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $114.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.54. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $90.75 and a 12-month high of $125.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.19.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $49.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.06 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 277.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABC. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

