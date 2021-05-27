Bank of Nova Scotia Boosts Stock Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $3,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QRVO. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Qorvo by 172.5% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Qorvo by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $179.47 on Thursday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.11 and a 1-year high of $201.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $184.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 18.27%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 5,920 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total transaction of $981,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,024,919.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total transaction of $132,998.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,702,981.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,907 shares of company stock worth $3,760,034. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Qorvo from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Qorvo from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Qorvo from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.70.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

