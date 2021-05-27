Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 3,395 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $3,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in K. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 19,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 8,847 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 86,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,478,000 after acquiring an additional 8,174 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Kellogg by 10.8% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 145,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,241,000 after purchasing an additional 14,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Kellogg in the first quarter worth $625,000. 85.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.92.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $5,157,541.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,602.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 503,001 shares of company stock worth $32,047,348. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $66.09 on Thursday. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $56.61 and a 1 year high of $72.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.54 and its 200 day moving average is $61.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.65.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

