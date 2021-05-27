Bank of Nova Scotia Raises Stock Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $3,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 296.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 71.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.19.

In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total transaction of $220,259.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,048.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.91, for a total transaction of $7,995,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,291,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,540,235.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 73,933 shares of company stock worth $12,066,002 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $169.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.01. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.29 and a 12 month high of $183.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

