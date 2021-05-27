Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 202,489 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 74.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 202,489 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 40,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 24,167 shares during the last quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. now owns 25,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 6,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 10,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 14,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. 62.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $52.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.93. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.28 and a 52 week high of $55.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 263.38%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OKE. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ONEOK from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.76.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

