Barclays Begins Coverage on Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW)

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $110.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.60.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

EW opened at $96.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.52. The stock has a market cap of $59.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $66.23 and a 1-year high of $98.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 19.02%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $276,745.74. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.99, for a total value of $657,641.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 371,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,186,578.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,137 shares of company stock valued at $25,894,616 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.