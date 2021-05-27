Barclays Downgrades NL Industries (NYSE:NL) to Underweight

NL Industries (NYSE:NL) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $7.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $16.00. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 4.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded NL Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NL Industries stock opened at $7.35 on Tuesday. NL Industries has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.60 million, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.86.

NL Industries (NYSE:NL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. NL Industries had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NL Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in NL Industries by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in NL Industries by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of NL Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NL Industries in the 1st quarter worth $132,000. 10.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NL Industries Company Profile

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks, pin tumbler locking mechanisms, and CompX eLock and StealthLock electronic locks for use in various applications, such as ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, vending and cash containment machines, medical cabinetry, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security.

