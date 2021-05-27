Barclays Lowers PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Price Target to $14.00

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.58% from the company’s previous close.

PCG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut PG&E from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

PCG opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of -2.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. PG&E has a 1 year low of $8.35 and a 1 year high of $13.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.63.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. PG&E had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a positive return on equity of 11.48%. Equities analysts forecast that PG&E will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PG&E by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in PG&E by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC boosted its stake in PG&E by 4.7% in the first quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 24,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 16,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 13.5% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

