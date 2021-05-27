Barrington Research Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Stericycle in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 25th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.45 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.37.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

SRCL opened at $78.91 on Thursday. Stericycle has a twelve month low of $52.14 and a twelve month high of $79.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.08. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of -606.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.38.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $668.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.17 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in Stericycle during the 1st quarter valued at about $317,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Stericycle by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 314,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,263,000 after acquiring an additional 43,845 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stericycle by 414.0% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in Stericycle by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 12,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through the segments North America and International. The company provides regulated waste and compliance services comprising medical waste disposal; pharmaceutical waste disposal; hazardous waste management; maritime waste services; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.