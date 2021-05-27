Barry J. Simon Sells 14,990 Shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) Stock

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) Director Barry J. Simon sold 14,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $241,189.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,212,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,689,398.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of IBRX opened at $16.49 on Thursday. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $45.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.01.

Get ImmunityBio alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ImmunityBio from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

ImmunityBio Company Profile

ImmunityBio, Inc, an immunotherapy company, develops a memory T-cell cancer vaccine to combat multiple tumor types without the use of high-dose chemotherapy. It develops an albumin-linked chemotherapeutic therapy (Aldoxorubicin), a novel IL-15 cytokine superagonist (N-803), checkpoint inhibitors, macrophage polarizing peptides, bi-specific fusion proteins targeting TGFb and IL-12, adenovirus, and yeast vaccine therapies targeting tumor-associated antigens and neoepitopes.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.