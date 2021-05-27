Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAYRY. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

BAYRY opened at $16.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.97. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $21.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.62. The company has a market cap of $61.18 billion, a PE ratio of -5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.28.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a positive return on equity of 19.56%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $1.3563 per share. This represents a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.53%.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

