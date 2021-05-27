Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 49.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,582 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,561 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter worth $44,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter worth $60,000.

Shares of BBBY opened at $26.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -21.72 and a beta of 1.83. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.08 and a 12 month high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The retailer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director Joshua Schechter purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $75,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 24,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,880.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.45 per share, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 300,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,654,571.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 23,500 shares of company stock worth $596,835. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

