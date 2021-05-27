Bella Protocol Trading Up 20.9% This Week (BEL)

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded up 31.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. In the last seven days, Bella Protocol has traded up 20.9% against the US dollar. One Bella Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.25 or 0.00005895 BTC on exchanges. Bella Protocol has a total market cap of $70.76 million and approximately $59.25 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00082539 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005262 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00020452 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $366.27 or 0.00961223 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,676.59 or 0.09648563 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.53 or 0.00093240 BTC.

Bella Protocol Coin Profile

Bella Protocol (CRYPTO:BEL) is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,500,000 coins. Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bella Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@Bellaofficial . Bella Protocol’s official website is bella.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

Bella Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

