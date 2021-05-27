Benchmark Cuts Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target to $370.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its price target cut by research analysts at Benchmark from $385.00 to $370.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Benchmark’s target price points to a potential upside of 89.86% from the stock’s previous close.

BIDU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Baidu from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. CLSA reduced their price target on Baidu from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.33.

Get Baidu alerts:

Shares of BIDU opened at $194.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $204.14 and a 200 day moving average of $218.14. Baidu has a fifty-two week low of $102.60 and a fifty-two week high of $354.82. The firm has a market cap of $65.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,217,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,875,361,000 after buying an additional 467,284 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Baidu by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,512,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,056,956,000 after purchasing an additional 138,741 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Baidu by 22,678.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,331,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,294,660 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Baidu by 170.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,644,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,220,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Baidu by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,301,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,146,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928,955 shares during the period. 52.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.