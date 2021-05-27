Benchmark Cuts Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target to $370.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its price target cut by research analysts at Benchmark from $385.00 to $370.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Benchmark’s target price points to a potential upside of 89.86% from the stock’s previous close.
BIDU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Baidu from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. CLSA reduced their price target on Baidu from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.33.
Shares of BIDU opened at $194.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $204.14 and a 200 day moving average of $218.14. Baidu has a fifty-two week low of $102.60 and a fifty-two week high of $354.82. The firm has a market cap of $65.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.
About Baidu
Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.
