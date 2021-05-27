Benchmark Holdings plc (LON:BMK) Insider Acquires £18,900 in Stock

Benchmark Holdings plc (LON:BMK) insider Peter George acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 63 ($0.82) per share, for a total transaction of £18,900 ($24,692.97).

BMK opened at GBX 61.25 ($0.80) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.85, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 61.89 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 59.19. Benchmark Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 28 ($0.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 68 ($0.89). The stock has a market cap of £410.47 million and a P/E ratio of -22.69.

Get Benchmark alerts:

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.05) price objective on shares of Benchmark in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Benchmark Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technical services, products, and specialist knowledge that support the development of food and farming industries worldwide. The company operates through Genetics, Advanced Nutrition, and Health segments. The Genetics segment offers salmon breeding technologies and production facilities to the harnesses industry to provide a range of genetic merit ova.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.