BetterBetting Market Cap Reaches $232.69 Million (BETR)

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded up 11,349% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 27th. BetterBetting has a market capitalization of $232.69 million and approximately $333,228.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BetterBetting coin can currently be bought for $0.82 or 0.00001373 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, BetterBetting has traded 43,024.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $33.74 or 0.00085052 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005291 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00018329 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $390.83 or 0.00985098 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,830.17 or 0.09654158 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00092369 BTC.

BetterBetting Coin Profile

BetterBetting (BETR) is a coin. It launched on December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,863 coins and its circulating supply is 285,140,472 coins. The official website for BetterBetting is www.betterbetting.org . BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BetterBetting is a decentralized sports betting marketplace that uses the BETR token as its betting currency. BetterBetting aims to establish truly decentralised online sports betting. “

