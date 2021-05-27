BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Shares Sold by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,747 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 270,302 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,640,000 after buying an additional 159,465 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,059,314 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $61,292,000 after purchasing an additional 71,964 shares in the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 11,159 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,063 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter.

Get BHP Group alerts:

NYSE:BBL opened at $61.12 on Thursday. BHP Group has a one year low of $37.88 and a one year high of $68.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.10.

Several research firms have commented on BBL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on BHP Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.50.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group (NYSE:BBL).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.