BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) is South Street Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

South Street Advisors LLC decreased its position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 254,635 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the period. BHP Group accounts for approximately 5.6% of South Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $17,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BHP. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Argus raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. BHP Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,138.50.

NYSE:BHP traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.09. 48,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,972,247. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $45.72 and a 1 year high of $82.07.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

