BHZ Capital Management LP Boosts Position in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,567 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 13,853 shares during the quarter. First Financial accounts for about 1.9% of BHZ Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. BHZ Capital Management LP owned about 0.96% of First Financial worth $5,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in First Financial by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of First Financial by 187.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ THFF traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.95. 12 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,052. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.93. First Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $47.00. The firm has a market cap of $608.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. First Financial had a net margin of 27.39% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $44.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.85 million. Research analysts expect that First Financial Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.97%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

