BHZ Capital Management LP Cuts Position in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK)

BHZ Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.10% of Columbia Financial worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CLBK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Financial by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,952,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,093,000 after acquiring an additional 306,790 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 724,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,280,000 after buying an additional 90,139 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 650,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,124,000 after buying an additional 40,270 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $6,991,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Columbia Financial by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 281,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 39,814 shares during the period. 18.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Columbia Financial alerts:

CLBK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Financial from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of CLBK traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.53. The company had a trading volume of 5,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,193. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.36. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $18.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 22.32% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $65.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Financial Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.