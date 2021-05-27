BHZ Capital Management LP Grows Stake in PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB)

BHZ Capital Management LP grew its holdings in PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP owned about 1.23% of PCB Bancorp worth $2,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 303.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in PCB Bancorp by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in PCB Bancorp by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in PCB Bancorp by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 165,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 5,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in PCB Bancorp by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PCB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded PCB Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on PCB Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

In other news, Director Sang Young Lee purchased 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $50,830.00. 22.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCB traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,903. The firm has a market cap of $248.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. PCB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $16.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.14.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.16. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 23.53%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PCB Bancorp will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

