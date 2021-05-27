BHZ Capital Management LP Trims Holdings in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK)

BHZ Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,163 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 7,307 shares during the quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings in Timberland Bancorp were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 295.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Timberland Bancorp by 83.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,495 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Timberland Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Timberland Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Timberland Bancorp by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,567 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. 54.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Timberland Bancorp alerts:

In related news, Director Andrea M. Clinton sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry David Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $120,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,836.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,069 shares of company stock worth $586,827. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

TSBK traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,656. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.75. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $30.75. The stock has a market cap of $241.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a net margin of 36.84% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $17.45 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Timberland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%.

Timberland Bancorp Profile

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Timberland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timberland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.