BHZ Capital Management LP Trims Stock Position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

BHZ Capital Management LP decreased its position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 44.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 191,496 shares during the quarter. PacWest Bancorp accounts for 2.9% of BHZ Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $9,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PacWest Bancorp stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,491. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.62 and a 52-week high of $46.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.61.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $306.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.40 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 27.74%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Several equities analysts have commented on PACW shares. TheStreet raised PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist upped their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stephens upgraded PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PacWest Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.57.

In other news, EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $654,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,036.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

