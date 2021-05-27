Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.11 Million

Posted by on May 27th, 2021

Brokerages expect Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) to post $2.11 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.65 million and the lowest is $1.50 million. Bicycle Therapeutics reported sales of $1.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full year sales of $9.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.31 million to $11.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.54 million, with estimates ranging from $7.23 million to $12.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bicycle Therapeutics.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.45% and a negative net margin of 504.81%. The company had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BCYC. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Bicycle Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BCYC opened at $30.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 10.35 and a quick ratio of 10.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.34. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $33.20. The company has a market cap of $725.95 million, a PE ratio of -10.96 and a beta of -0.37.

In other news, insider Nicholas Keen sold 9,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $278,815.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,821 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,398.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pierre Legault sold 2,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $64,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,638 shares of company stock valued at $4,850,958 in the last quarter. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.71% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.