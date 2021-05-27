Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.11 Million

Brokerages expect Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) to post $2.11 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.65 million and the lowest is $1.50 million. Bicycle Therapeutics reported sales of $1.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full year sales of $9.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.31 million to $11.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.54 million, with estimates ranging from $7.23 million to $12.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bicycle Therapeutics.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.45% and a negative net margin of 504.81%. The company had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BCYC. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Bicycle Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BCYC opened at $30.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 10.35 and a quick ratio of 10.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.34. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $33.20. The company has a market cap of $725.95 million, a PE ratio of -10.96 and a beta of -0.37.

In other news, insider Nicholas Keen sold 9,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $278,815.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,821 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,398.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pierre Legault sold 2,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $64,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,638 shares of company stock valued at $4,850,958 in the last quarter. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.71% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

