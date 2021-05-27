Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) CEO Sells $153,882.80 in Stock

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) CEO Steven G. Miller sold 4,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $153,882.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,445.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:BGFV traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.68. 1,228,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226,834. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $34.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.18 and a 200 day moving average of $14.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $706.15 million, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 2.92.

Get Big 5 Sporting Goods alerts:

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.46. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 34.72%. The firm had revenue of $272.81 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BGFV. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BGFV. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 1,853.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 506,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,948,000 after purchasing an additional 480,309 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 2,595.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 453,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 437,112 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 861,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,524,000 after purchasing an additional 396,903 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 658.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 355,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 308,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,266,000. 44.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.