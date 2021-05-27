Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $648.68 million-$663.94 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $647.49 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bilibili from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Nomura raised shares of Bilibili from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. 86 Research raised shares of Bilibili from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, CLSA began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.70.

Shares of Bilibili stock traded down $1.92 on Thursday, reaching $101.68. 36,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,435,152. The company has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.45 and a beta of 1.23. Bilibili has a 52 week low of $30.44 and a 52 week high of $157.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.64.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.45). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 24.93% and a negative return on equity of 26.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.43) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bilibili will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

