Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Director Sells $291,380.00 in Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total value of $291,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $291,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Steven Cakebread also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 13th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total value of $273,860.00.

On Thursday, May 6th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $261,840.00.

On Thursday, April 29th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total value of $309,960.00.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total value of $309,840.00.

On Thursday, April 15th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.78, for a total value of $327,560.00.

On Thursday, April 8th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.99, for a total value of $313,980.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.69, for a total value of $301,380.00.

On Thursday, March 25th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total value of $285,120.00.

On Thursday, March 18th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $292,520.00.

On Thursday, March 4th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total value of $299,580.00.

NYSE:BILL opened at $149.50 on Thursday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.75 and a fifty-two week high of $195.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.55.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $59.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.51 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

BILL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Bill.com from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BILL. DCM International IV Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,917,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 107.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,412,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,853 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,525,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,795,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,080,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,018,000 after acquiring an additional 984,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

