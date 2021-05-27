Bithao Price Down 15% Over Last Week (BHAO)

Bithao (CURRENCY:BHAO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. One Bithao coin can currently be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00001181 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bithao has traded down 15% against the dollar. Bithao has a total market capitalization of $24.47 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Bithao was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Bithao

BHAO is a coin. Bithao’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,162,201 coins. The official website for Bithao is bithao.io/bithao-home . Bithao’s official message board is N/A

According to CryptoCompare, “BitHAO was initiated to change the rather restricted global market environment into a much more efficient and convenient one. In order to accomplish this, BitHAO is designed to start three businesses – ZZ Talk app, World Pay, and World Mall. “

Bithao Coin Trading

