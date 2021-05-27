BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,415,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 506,598 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.63% of Phillips 66 worth $2,724,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.94.

PSX opened at $83.37 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.70 and a 200 day moving average of $75.57. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $43.27 and a 52-week high of $90.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.69.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently -404.49%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

