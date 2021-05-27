BlackRock Inc. Buys 554,884 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,569,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 554,884 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.10% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $3,105,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 233,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,083,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,272,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,182,000 after buying an additional 16,334 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 26,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 6,545 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 301,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,599,000 after buying an additional 14,759 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 45,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,624,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. 66.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total transaction of $312,324.30. Insiders have sold a total of 10,574 shares of company stock valued at $669,648 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $62.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.55 and its 200 day moving average is $59.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $46.70 and a 12-month high of $64.30.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 11.77%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PEG shares. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Mizuho upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.55.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.