BlackRock Inc. Buys 8,860,702 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,416,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,860,702 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of Kinder Morgan worth $2,654,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 180,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 7,272 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 224,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 27,640 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 262,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 14,177 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,719,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,115,000 after acquiring an additional 582,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,554,000. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $18.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $18.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.42 and its 200 day moving average is $15.50. The company has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.14.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.73%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at $813,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $28,065.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,982.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KMI. TheStreet raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

