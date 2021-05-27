BlackRock Inc. Has $2.53 Billion Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,446,181 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,099 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of ANSYS worth $2,528,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ANSYS by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,067,002 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,479,575,000 after purchasing an additional 92,049 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in ANSYS by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,085,141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,122,375,000 after purchasing an additional 26,913 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its stake in ANSYS by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,391,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,959,000 after purchasing an additional 306,306 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in ANSYS by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,262,955 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,462,000 after acquiring an additional 142,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its position in ANSYS by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 934,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $339,896,000 after acquiring an additional 11,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ ANSS opened at $338.03 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $351.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $350.58. The stock has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a PE ratio of 64.26, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.21. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $259.04 and a fifty-two week high of $413.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $392.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.88.
In other ANSYS news, VP Janet Lee sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.18, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,206,233.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total transaction of $1,279,877.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,008,514.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,723,993 over the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About ANSYS
ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.
See Also: Pattern Day Trader
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).
Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.