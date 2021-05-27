BlackRock Inc. Has $2.53 Billion Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,446,181 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,099 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of ANSYS worth $2,528,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ANSYS by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,067,002 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,479,575,000 after purchasing an additional 92,049 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in ANSYS by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,085,141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,122,375,000 after purchasing an additional 26,913 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its stake in ANSYS by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,391,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,959,000 after purchasing an additional 306,306 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in ANSYS by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,262,955 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,462,000 after acquiring an additional 142,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its position in ANSYS by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 934,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $339,896,000 after acquiring an additional 11,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $338.03 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $351.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $350.58. The stock has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a PE ratio of 64.26, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.21. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $259.04 and a fifty-two week high of $413.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $372.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.75 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 12.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $392.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.88.

In other ANSYS news, VP Janet Lee sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.18, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,206,233.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total transaction of $1,279,877.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,008,514.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,723,993 over the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

