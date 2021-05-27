BlackRock Inc. Sells 6,099 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,446,181 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,099 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of ANSYS worth $2,528,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in ANSYS by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $392.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $338.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $351.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $350.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $259.04 and a 1 year high of $413.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $372.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.75 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 12.80%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total transaction of $1,279,877.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,008,514.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.96, for a total transaction of $1,028,133.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,969,129.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,851 shares of company stock worth $3,723,993. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.