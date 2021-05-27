BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Holdings Trimmed by River & Mercantile LLC

River & Mercantile LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,620 shares during the period. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 7.6% of River & Mercantile LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. River & Mercantile LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $16,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 303,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,343,000 after purchasing an additional 30,023 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 759,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,346,000 after acquiring an additional 115,384 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 170.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ICSH traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.52. The stock had a trading volume of 421,952 shares. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.98 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.52.

