BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) CEO Sells $771,474.40 in Stock

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) CEO Mitchell B. Lewis sold 14,078 shares of BlueLinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $771,474.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of BXC stock opened at $51.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $486.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.83. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $70.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.12 and its 200 day moving average is $38.71.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $6.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $4.19. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 268.95% and a net margin of 4.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on BlueLinx from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Benchmark began coverage on BlueLinx in a report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, BlueLinx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in BlueLinx by 89.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in BlueLinx by 118.4% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in BlueLinx by 3,836.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in BlueLinx by 914.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,672 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support and walls in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding and trim, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

