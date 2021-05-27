Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys 54,784 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 420.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,784 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PTEN. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PTEN. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN opened at $8.31 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 3.20. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $9.74.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.99 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 20.76% and a negative net margin of 51.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -3.69%.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

