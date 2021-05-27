Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $467,000 Holdings in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,590 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CIB. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,493,389 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,184,000 after purchasing an additional 876,917 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,471,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,315,000 after purchasing an additional 722,071 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bancolombia during the fourth quarter worth $9,844,000. Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Bancolombia during the fourth quarter worth $5,618,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 249.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 168,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,586,000 after purchasing an additional 120,074 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bancolombia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

NYSE:CIB opened at $29.30 on Thursday. Bancolombia S.A. has a 1 year low of $24.03 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.33.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 1.57% and a net margin of 2.38%. Research analysts expect that Bancolombia S.A. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.65%.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia S. A. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

