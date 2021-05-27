Blueshift Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in California Water Service Group by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,253,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $445,941,000 after buying an additional 682,877 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in California Water Service Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,337,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,300,000 after buying an additional 59,612 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in California Water Service Group by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 756,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,901,000 after buying an additional 134,775 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,083,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in California Water Service Group by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 473,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,651,000 after buying an additional 102,369 shares during the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of California Water Service Group stock opened at $57.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.25 and a 200 day moving average of $55.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.10. California Water Service Group has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $61.98.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $147.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.00 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 13.98%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.70%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (down from $57.00) on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.33.

In other news, insider Gerald A. Simon sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $50,155.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,195.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elissa Y. Ouyang sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total transaction of $26,655.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,496.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,761 shares of company stock worth $100,408. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

