Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLO. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 172.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. 61.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $25.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 1.07. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.56 and a 1-year high of $51.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.77.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $38.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.62.

In related news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 426,353 shares in the company, valued at $12,790,590. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

