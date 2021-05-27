Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,971 Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $68.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.06. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $35.61 and a 12 month high of $69.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $865.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

PNR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pentair has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.27.

In related news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $2,153,350.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,012.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

