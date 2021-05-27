Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 21,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 90.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $129.06 on Thursday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.21 and a 1-year high of $147.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.37. The company has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Teradyne had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 25.43%. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 8.66%.

In related news, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 18,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $2,015,684.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,834,326.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 19,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $2,116,179.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,633 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,826.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,672 shares of company stock valued at $14,488,401 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TER shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.56.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

