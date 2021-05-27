BMO Capital Markets Downgrades Finning International (TSE:FTT) to Market Perform

Finning International (TSE:FTT) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a C$34.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$39.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.33% from the company’s current price.

FTT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Finning International from C$34.00 to C$38.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Finning International from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Finning International from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Finning International from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Finning International to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Finning International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$36.55.

Get Finning International alerts:

Shares of TSE:FTT opened at C$30.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$32.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$29.95. Finning International has a fifty-two week low of C$18.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.00. The firm has a market cap of C$4.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.49 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Finning International will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Finning International news, Senior Officer Gregory Palaschuk sold 1,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.20, for a total transaction of C$40,832.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,005,864.80. Also, Senior Officer Scott Thomson bought 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$30.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$290,814.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 217,099 shares in the company, valued at C$6,645,834.59. Insiders sold a total of 18,018 shares of company stock worth $599,235 in the last ninety days.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.