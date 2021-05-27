BMO Capital Markets Raises BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target to C$61.50

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$59.50 to C$61.50 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BCE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of BCE from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BCE from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$60.50.

Get BCE alerts:

TSE:BCE traded down C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$60.20. 1,402,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,690,646. The stock has a market capitalization of C$54.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.13. BCE has a 1 year low of C$52.52 and a 1 year high of C$60.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$58.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$56.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.55.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.61 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that BCE will post 3.3900001 EPS for the current year.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.