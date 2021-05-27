BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Cuts Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,509 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,046 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $9,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $338.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.71, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.21. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $259.04 and a 12-month high of $413.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $351.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $350.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $372.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ANSS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANSYS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $392.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America started coverage on ANSYS in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.88.

In related news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total transaction of $1,279,877.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,008,514.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,254 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.96, for a total value of $1,028,133.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,969,129.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,851 shares of company stock worth $3,723,993. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

