BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 266.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,999 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.05% of Northern Trust worth $11,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 190.0% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 290 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 182.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 520 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTRS opened at $120.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.59 and its 200 day moving average is $100.44. The company has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $72.64 and a 12-month high of $122.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 19.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 4,748 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $510,315.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total value of $1,021,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,276 shares of company stock worth $17,540,631 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NTRS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.56.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

