BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 62,838 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 57.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,838 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.11% of Kohl’s worth $10,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KSS. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the first quarter worth $1,009,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 360,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 74,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KSS opened at $55.81 on Thursday. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.28 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.53 and a 200 day moving average of $48.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company’s revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is -82.64%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KSS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. FIG Partners upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.76.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

